US immigration authorities transfer Indian national to Oregon custody to face trial over fatal highway crash

Indian national Rajinder Kumar has been transferred to Oregon state custody in the United States and is set to face prosecution over a November 2025 tractor-trailer crash that killed two newlywed Americans, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said on Monday. The US Border Patrol apprehended Kumar near Lukeville, Arizona, on November 28, 2022. (@ICEgov/X)

Kumar has been indicted on two counts of first-degree manslaughter and other related charges in connection with the crash.

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"After his local arrest, ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Deschutes County Jail, but in April 2026, Deschutes County released Kumar from custody without honoring ICE’s detainer. ICE officers subsequently located and arrested Kumar at large earlier this year," it added.

The US agency also confirmed that after state criminal proceedings conclude, the authorities will pursue the 32-year-old Indian national's immigration case in accordance with federal law.