911 outage reported across US states, services restored in Las Vegas but down for others

Several people across Las Vegas valley reported a 911 outage on Wednesday evening, April 17. Several other states in the US have also reported an outage, including South Dakota, Nevada and parts of Nebraska, officials have said. 911 outage reported across several US states (Pixabay - representational image)

Services restored in Las Vegas

Hours after the major problem, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has taken to X to confirm that the service has been restored.

“@lvmpd_dispatch 9-1-1 phone service has been restored. All of the individuals who called during the outage have been called back and provided assistance. Non-emergency calls are also working. As always, please do not call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency,” the police department wrote on X.

States experiencing outages

South Dakota's Department of Public Safety has said that efforts are being made to restore the services. “The Dept of Public Safety is aware of a 911 service interruption throughout the state. Texting to 9-1-1 is operating in most locations. If these methods are not working in your location, citizens can still reach their local police and county sheriff officesemergency services using their non-emergency line. These details are being released by local agencies through social media accounts. Efforts are underway to resolve the issue. People should not call 9-1-1 as a test,” the department wrote on X.

Nebraska's DUNDY County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook, “***911 Service Outage***- 911 services within Dundy County and sourounding areas are currently down. Callers will receive a busy signal when dialing 911. The service provider for 911 services in the state of Nebraska are working diligently to restore service. If there is any emergencies please call the administrative line at 308-423-2393”.

Various cities in Texas, including Del Rio and Kilgore, also experienced outages. Kilgore Police Department shared on Facebook, “Due to area wide 911 issues, our system has been intermittently down. If your call does not go through, please dial 903-983-1559 ext 1 to report your emergency.”