Amish Shah, Indian-American doctor facing Jay Feely in Arizona’s 1st district race

Before entering politics, Shah worked as a researcher at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York and also served as a team physician for the New York Jets. His opponent Jay Feely played as the team’s kicker at the same time.

He entered the Arizona House of Representatives in 2019 and served till 2024. During his time in the state legislature, he worked on issues including public health, education and animal cruelty .

Amish Shah, an Indian American physician and former Arizona state representative, is a Democratic candidate running for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District in the November 2026 US midterm elections . He is set to face Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker and sports broadcaster. Shah won the Democratic primary in July 2026, defeating Marlene Galán-Woods who had the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Shah’s work focused on emergency care, treating critically ill patients and managing serious injuries. In 2023, he even served as an emergency physician at the Mayo Clinic Arizona. While working in the medical sector, Shah founded the Arizona Vegetarian Food Festival. His active involvement in local issues played an important role in his political career as he ran for the Arizona House of Representatives in 2018.

Early life, family and education Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Shah was born to Indian immigrant parents who migrated in the 1960s. His father follows Jainism while his mother is a Hindu. Shah attended Northwestern University in Illinois where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. He earned his medical degree from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine through its Honors Program in Medical Education. He later achieved a Master of Public Health degree at the University of California, Berkeley, on a full merit scholarship. He also completed his residency in emergency medicine at a Level I trauma center in New York City.

Apart from his medical career, Shah enjoys playing basketball, travelling, and flying small aircraft. He also speaks fluent Gujarati and conversational Spanish. He lives with his girlfriend, Shelby, and their three adopted cats named Hillary, Miss Meowerson and Cousin Oliver.

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Shah's key policies and legislative record In his official campaign, Shah focused heavily on improving healthcare and reproductive rights. He supports expanding access to affordable healthcare, lowering prescription drug prices and codifying abortion rights.

During his time in the Arizona House of Representatives, he opposed legislation that restricted abortion access and showed his support to measures strengthening healthcare policy. Education is another key part of his campaign, where he called for increased public school funding, better teacher pay, increased educational opportunities for students and more affordable higher education.

On public safety, Shah has highlighted efforts to reduce gun violence, support law enforcement and address fentanyl trafficking. In 2022, he was the only Democrat in the Arizona House to vote for a bill targeting fentanyl trafficking.

Additionally, Shah considers water conservation a crucial issue that needs to be addressed. He urges to protect Arizona’s water supply, invest in water infrastructure and secure federal resources for conservation efforts. His campaign also aims to work for animal welfare including a strict action against puppy mills. During his tenure in the state legislature, he introduced proposals concerning cat declawing and the sale of kangaroo parts.

Shah on immigration, economy and trade policies Shah has backed stronger border security measures while urging to address larger issues revolving around fentanyl trafficking. He stands for providing a legal pathway for young immigrants to gain citizenship under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. He even wishes to expand guest-worker programs that will allow businesses to hire seasonal workers. He has called for faster processing of work permits and changes to the asylum system to address backlogs and prevent system abuse.

Shah has frequently mentioned that he wants to revive job growth and business investment while making everyday expenses more affordable for Arizona families. He has pointed to his record of cutting taxes for middle-class families and supporting small businesses in the state legislature.

In Congress, he has pledged to support policies that encourage investment and help families manage rising costs. He went on to criticize the Trump administration’s tariffs, arguing that they increase the cost of groceries, gas and other essentials while putting pressure on small businesses.