Andrew Tate’s pregnant partner speaks out in court amid bail fight, defends his private side: ‘He’s a great father’

The prosecution also questioned Sesay about the financial support she received from Tate. She acknowledged that he paid for her home in Dubai and bought her jewelry, luxury bags and shoes.

Sesay said she is due to have another child with Tate in about a month. Her evidence was given during the brothers’ hearing over whether they should remain in federal custody while their extradition case moves forward.

Natasha Sesay, the pregnant mother of Andrew Tate’s child, asked a Miami federal court to release him from jail on Thursday, saying he is a loving father away from his online image. Sesay, who is eight months pregnant, told the court she has known Tate for about 5½ years and that they already have an 8½-month-old child. “It’s a very different character from the person you see online versus the one I know personally,” Sesay said. “He’s a great father to his children.” Tate and his brother Tristan are seeking bail while they fight extradition to the UK.

The family impact was also raised by the defense. Lawyer Howard Srebnick told the court that Tristan Tate has “a child with special needs who depends on him.” Another lawyer, Joe McBride, later spoke about Tristan’s autistic daughter, saying: “Tristan Tate is a good man with an autistic daughter who cannot understand why Daddy doesn’t see her anymore.”

“She’s heartbroken and she’s suffering, and so are all the other kids,” McBride said.

Also Read: Tate brothers seek to persuade US judge they are playing characters online

Andrew and Tristan Tate face 59 charges in UK Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, have been held in federal custody in Miami since July 18. They are fighting extradition to the UK, where they face 59 criminal charges.

The charges include allegations of rape, assault and arranging or facilitating travel for sexual exploitation or trafficking. Andrew also faces allegations involving indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. The brothers deny the allegations and have said the cases against them are politically motivated.

During Thursday’s hearing, their lawyers asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis to release them under strict conditions. These included surrendering their passports, posting bond and being monitored by authorities.

Judge Louis did not rule immediately. The brothers therefore remained in custody as they wait for her written decision.

Also Read: Why Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Miami? What we know so far

Andrew Tate says ‘Top G’ is a character Andrew Tate also told the court that his online personality should not be taken as a full picture of who he is in private.

“Top G is a caricature,” Tate said. “I do this to shake men out of apathy.”

Tristan Tate made a similar argument about their online content. “I play a character, no more than any actor,” he said.

Speaking about Andrew, Tristan added: “It’s his flamboyant, outlandish, sometimes crude comedy that makes him go viral… He’s the only person in the world who is judged by a character that he plays.”

Prosecutors disagreed, arguing that the brothers’ public statements and behavior are relevant to the case and that they remain a flight risk and danger to the community.