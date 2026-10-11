Apple HomeView: Release date, features, design and what to know before October 13 launch

Apple is preparing to introduce a new smart home hub called HomeView. The device is expected to be announced on October 13 as part of Apple's “Welcome home” event. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new device will become part of Apple's smart home product range. Apple HomeView smart home hub with a display, speaker base and Siri features. (AP)

HomeView will sit alongside Apple's existing HomePod brand. Apple already sells HomePod smart speakers. The new HomeView is expected to offer a different experience by combining a screen with smart home features, allowing users to view information and control connected devices.

Apple HomeView release date The announcement may come before the product goes on sale. Apple is expected to unveil HomeView on Tuesday, October 13, but customers may have to wait longer to buy it. Gurman reported that the device is unlikely to be released until the middle of November, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple HomeView design and display HomeView is expected to have a design inspired by the iMac G4. The device will reportedly feature a floating display placed above a speaker base. This design is expected to combine a screen and speaker in one unit, making it suitable for use around the home.

Apple is reportedly planning two versions of the device. One model will have a speaker base, while another will be designed to mount on a wall. The wall-mounted version is expected to have a square base, giving customers another option for placing the device in their homes.

Apple HomeView chip and colours The new smart home hub is expected to run on Apple's A18 chip. The processor will power the device's features and functions. The speaker-based version is expected to come in four colours. Buyers may be able to choose from space gray, silver, starlight and pink. These colour options could give customers more choices when matching the device with their home interiors, according to 9to5Mac.

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The wall-mounted version will reportedly have fewer colour options. Apple is expected to offer this model only in silver or space gray. Unlike the speaker-based version, it is not expected to come in starlight or pink.

Apple HomeView Siri and apps Voice commands are expected to be the main way users interact with HomeView. Siri, Apple's AI-powered voice assistant, will be at the centre of the user experience. The device is designed to let people view content from across the room instead of having to interact with it constantly at close range, according to 9to5Mac.

HomeView is expected to run Apple apps but may not have its own App Store. This means users may not be able to download third-party apps directly onto the device in the same way they do on an iPhone or iPad. However, they may be able to display widgets from third-party apps by projecting them from a nearby iPhone, as cited by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple TV and HomePod mini updates Apple is also preparing updates to two existing products. Alongside the HomeView announcement, the company is reportedly working on hardware refreshes for the Apple TV set-top box and the HomePod mini, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple smart home accessories Apple is working with appliance makers to expand its smart home ecosystem. The company has reportedly partnered with manufacturers such as LG to prepare a range of smart home accessories designed to work together. These products are expected to include smart thermostats, door locks and doorbells.

The wider plan is to bring Apple's smart home products together. HomeView, the updated Apple TV and HomePod mini, and the planned smart accessories are expected to form part of a connected home experience. The aim is to make it easier for users to interact with compatible devices through Apple's ecosystem, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple is expected to reveal more about its smart home plans on October 13. The announcement could provide further details about HomeView, its features and the company's wider smart home strategy. Until Apple officially confirms the specifications, pricing and availability, the reported details remain unconfirmed.