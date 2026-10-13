Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro is set to visit his father, former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest, after a judge authorized the visit on Monday. Brazil presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro to visit jailed father

Flavio Bolsonaro, the favorite to win the presidential runoff against incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on October 25, will visit the jailed ex-leader on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court authorized the right-wing senator to resume visiting his father as long as he does not involve him in campaigning.

He was barred from visiting the former president in July after reading out a letter from his father on YouTube, despite Jair Bolsonaro being banned from using social media, either directly or through a third party.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes then ruled that Bolsonaro senior had violated the terms of his sentence, which he is serving for attempting to mount a coup after his electoral defeat to Lula in 2022.

The 90-day suspension of Flavio Bolsonaro's visitation rights ended on Sunday.

The judge authorized the resumption of visits but prohibited them from having a "political or electoral purpose," according to the ruling seen by AFP.

Flavio Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia that he will visit his father on Tuesday morning.

"I'm anxious; it has been more than three months since I've been able to see him," he said after attending a religious service marking the feast day of Brazil's patron saint.

The senator called the suspension of his visitation rights "a decision made without any criteria, without any humanity, and without any legal basis."

After the first-round vote, Jair Bolsonaro's defense team asked the judge to lift the suspension prematurely.

Moraes did not make a decision until the deadline had passed.

Jair Bolsonaro is still considered the leader of his far-right political movement and selected his son to run for president in his place, as he is barred from politics until 2030.

Flavio Bolsonaro has secured the support of other right-wing candidates who were eliminated in the first round.

He received 47 percent of votes against 45 percent for leftist Lula, who is seeking a fourth nonconsecutive term.

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