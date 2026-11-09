California dad accused of incest involving daughter who died by suicide set to walk free after 5 months in jail

A Southern California father who admitted to sexually abusing his biological daughter after giving her alcohol is expected to leave jail after serving about five months in jail. Stephen Vincent Chavez, 41, pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of incest and one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with the abuse of his 18-year-old daughter, Makayla Settles, prosecutors said. Stephen Vincent Chavez, 41, is expected to be released after serving about five months in jail for sexually abusing his 18-year-old daughter. (Ventura County DA)

Chavez’s release date is listed as Monday, November 9, according to inmate records. He was sentenced to one year in Ventura County Jail and three years of probation by Ventura County Superior Court Judge Dusty Kawai in June.

Online users criticized the punishment, calling the sentence too lenient for the harm caused.

Makayla died by suicide on December 28, 2025, about five months after the assault, according to reports.

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Prosecutors describe abuse of trust after daughter moved to California The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said the abuse occurred in July 2025 while Makayla was staying at Chavez’s home in Moorpark, California.

Prosecutors said Makayla had moved from North Carolina to California hoping to begin a new chapter in her life with her father.

Authorities alleged Chavez bought alcohol for himself and his daughter after they had already been drinking at a family gathering.

“Chavez then engaged in sexual intercourse with her,” Ventura County District Attorney’s Office officials said.

Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty said Chavez violated the trust placed in him as a parent. McCarty said Makayla trusted her father to protect and care for her after moving across the country. “Chavez violated this trust and shattered the father-daughter relationship in an unimaginable way,” McCarty said.

After entering his guilty plea, Chavez was taken into custody. He was formally sentenced on June 23 and ordered to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

The DA’s Office previously said prosecutors reviewed whether additional charges, including rape, could be filed. The office said investigators conducted multiple interviews, reviewed electronic evidence, examined forensic material and consulted sexual assault prosecutors before deciding the charges were appropriate under California law.

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Release sparks anger as authorities defend prosecution decision News of Chavez’s upcoming release triggered criticism from members of the public who questioned why he would spend only months behind bars after pleading guilty to crimes against his daughter.

Critics expressed anger over the sentence, arguing that the punishment did not reflect the severity of the allegations and the impact on Makayla’s family. One user on X wrote, “How bad does a crime have to be for California before they punish someone? You can literally commit the most heinous crimes with zero consequences.”

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office defended its handling of the case. “The District Attorney’s Office is confident that this case was properly charged based upon the law, facts and evidence presented,” the office said.

Chavez’s guilty plea allowed prosecutors to secure convictions for incest and providing alcohol to a minor. However, officials said they could not pursue additional charges without sufficient evidence to meet legal requirements.

Chavez’s daughter Makayla was just 18 years old when she died.