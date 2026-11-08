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‘Dana, please take the job’: Trump pitches White House press secretary role to UFC boss Dana White

Donald Trump said he has asked UFC chief executive Dana White to serve as White House press secretary.

Updated on: Nov 8, 2026, 09:38:40 IST
Reuters
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US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had asked mixed martial arts promoter Dana White to serve as White House press secretary and called on him to bring some fighters along as assistants "even though some are not from our country."

Donald Trump said he asked Dana White to serve as White House press secretary. (AFP)
Donald Trump said he asked Dana White to serve as White House press secretary. (AFP)

White, chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, is a "violent Fighter and Warrior," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Also read | Stephen Miller hails Trump, says GOP is ‘stronger and more popular than ever’ despite midterm defeat

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Trump asked for six current or former UFC titleholders to join White, including two athletes from Russia's Dagestan region, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov; Americans Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and "Kayla Harris," likely a reference to Kayla Harrison; and Amanda Nunes, a Brazilian native who became an American citizen last year.

Also read | Katie Miller, wife of new WH Chief of Staff, faces backlash after admitting she skipped Virginia midterm voting: ‘I prefer my own safety’

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote. White and UFC's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, did not immediately return requests for comment.

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Home/World News/Us News/‘Dana, Please Take The Job’: Trump Pitches White House Press Secretary Role To UFC Boss Dana White
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