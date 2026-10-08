Fort Valley State University shooting fears: What's happening at State University Drive in Georgia? First details
There were fears that a shooting had taken place at Fort Valley State University, in Fort Valley, Georgia, on October 7.
There were fears that a shooting had taken place in Fort Valley State University on October 7. FVSU is located at 1005 State University Drive, Fort Valley, Georgia.
Several social media profiles based out of Georgia claimed there were shots fired at Fort Valley State University. However, there is no official confirmation of the shooting. FVSU did not have any alert up on their official page or social media handles. HT.com has reached out to Fort Valley Police Department for comment.
At the time of writing, there's no official confirmation on injuries, if any. No details are also known of the alleged shooter, if there is one. There are also no details on what might have led to the possible shooting.
What is being said about Fort Valley State University incident
Several people posted about a possible shooting at Fort Valley State University, though official details remained unconfirmed.
“Does anyone have kids that go to FVSU? please check on them they just got the shooting SMH!,” one wrote, complaining about the lack of campus security. Another added “Someone just got shot on fvsu campus check on your people's.”
Yet another said “Whoever shot that kid at Fort Valley State University your old life is over!!! Get ready for your new beginning!!.” One person also wrote “Lord thank you for keeping my daughter niece and roommates covered they just put the school on lock down due to a shooting on campus over nonsense yall please in the name of Jesus put these guns up and stop this violence its sad everywhere you go you got to look over your shoulder and can't even enjoy life without this foolishness.”
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One person also said “Swear!!! Got my kid calling me cause they locked down out there. Y’all mfers on the FLO!!!! Y’all ain’t tired of all the shootings and killings yet?”.
To be sure, a shooting has not been confirmed by authorities or the university's official pages.
FVSU postpones football game
FVSU, meanwhile, informed that the football game to be held on Saturday against Clark-Atlanta, has now been postponed to Thursday, November 12 at 6pm, due to ‘impending inclement weather’.
“The home football game against Clark-Atlanta University will now be played on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 6:00pm due to impending inclement weather, Tropical Storm Isaias. The safety and well-being of Wildcat Nation remain our highest priority. University officials are closely monitoring weather conditions and will continue to assess any potential impacts,” the statement read.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More