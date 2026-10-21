Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa arrested on fraud, theft charges: Florida Attorney General to hold press conference
Mayor Jackie Espinosa was arrested on charges related to grand theft and participation in an organized fraudulent scheme, Florida Attorney General announced.
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Wednesday the arrest of Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa.Uthmeier shared the announcement via social media, stating that Espinosa faces charges related to grand theft and participation in an organized fraudulent scheme. However, the specific details about the case have not been disclosed.
Uthmeier further announced that his office will conduct a press conference at 2 p.m. from the Orlando office, featuring Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Larry Keefe.
Espinosa evaded impeachment proceedings
Earlier this year, a special prosecutor determined there was probable cause to initiate impeachment proceedings against Espinosa following an investigation into potential ethics violations.
The investigation contended that Espinosa misappropriated public funds designated for a COVID-19 relief program and neglected to reveal conflicts of interest when distributing the funds to enterprises owned by her family members.
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In August, the Kissimmee City Commission decided against pursuing articles of impeachment against the mayor.
She asserted that the city's documented policies at that time contained no restrictions preventing elected representatives from submitting applications; however, the comprehensive 13-page report determined that Espinosa's conduct was sufficiently grave to warrant consideration of her dismissal from her position.
Per the report, the City Attorney's Office "was not consulted on the application materials."
The report also claims that Espinosa “took public monies without disclosing her personal interests” and failed to return it after being “advised that taking it was improper," as per Naples Daily News.
“No warning should have been necessary; the oath of office is warning enough,” the report continued. “The people of Kissimmee are entitled to a full and public accounting of where their money went, and the return of those monies.”
However, the relationship between Espinosa's arrest and the previous allegations remains unclear.
Espinosa has held the position of Mayor of the City of Kissimmee (Seat 5) since November 2024.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More