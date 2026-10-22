Islamabad, Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and institutional ties, as the two countries seek to expand bilateral engagement. Pak army chief, Maldives president discuss defence cooperation

Munir, who also serves as Chief of Defence Forces , called on Muizzu in Islamabad on Wednesday during the Maldivian president's three-day visit to Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army.

The meeting covered "matters of mutual interest, the prevailing regional security environment and avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation", the statement said.

"Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening defence cooperation, institutional linkages and professional exchanges," it said.

Munir highlighted the longstanding and cordial relations between Pakistan and the Maldives and reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and promoting regional peace, stability and security through constructive engagement.

Muizzu's visit is the first by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years, marking a renewed high-level engagement between the two countries.

The meeting between Munir and Muizzu assumes significance for India given the Maldives' strategic location in the Indian Ocean and its importance to New Delhi's maritime security interests.

India has traditionally been a key security and development partner of the archipelago, providing assistance in areas such as maritime surveillance, defence training and capacity-building.

Maldives occupies a special place under 'Neighbourhood First' foreign policy of India, which aims at bringing stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region .

Both nations are also key players in maintaining the safety and security of the IOR, contributing to India-led Security And Growth for All in the Region vision.

Pakistan's outreach to Male comes amid India's efforts to strengthen its engagement with Indian Ocean neighbours and safeguard its strategic interests in the region.

Pakistan and the Maldives on Wednesday also signed 20 memorandums of understanding to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including defence, maritime security and artificial intelligence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.