Pearson MyLab faced ‘Gateway Timeout’ errors as users complain about outage

Pearson MyLab had been facing issues as of October 26. Several users flagged that they were facing troubles on social media posts, while the company also acknowledged the matter on its Status Page. Several users flagged they were facing issues with Pearson MyLab services. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

As per Pearson MyLab's page, some services were facing ‘Gateway Timeout’ errors. Pearson MyLab is an an AI-powered digital learning, homework, and assessment platform which is widely used in higher education for delivering personalized study tools as well as course materials.

Users complain about Pearson MyLab Several people expressed anger at Pearson MyLab services being hampered. One said “need to do an assignment on pearson just for it to be down its so over bru, this professor accepts no late work”. Another wrote “if pearson mylab is still down tomorrow…,” indicating the outage had been going on for some time.

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The problem appears to have begun as far as 24 hours back with posts from that time saying “Is MyLab currently down?,” and “help why is pearson down.”

Pearson MyLab notes ‘Gateway Timeout’ errors Pearson MyLab noted it was facing Gateway Timeout errors for some of its services. This was particularly for Revel and Third Party Learning Management Systems. The issues have been occurring since October 26, the company noted on its Status Page.

“We are investigating reports of 504 Gateway Timeout errors when customers attempt to access MyLab, Mastering, and Revel courses through a Learning Management System (LMS). Our technical teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” they noted.

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As per the company, users can ‘access their courses by signing in directly through Pearson’. They have to log into MyLab and Mastering for those using that service, or login to Revel for those opting to use this feature.

A later updated noted that the situation had been resolved. “Systems are fully operational, and we have resolved this incident. We appreciate your patience as we worked to address the issue,” Pearson updated on its page.