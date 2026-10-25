Trump denies plan to turn White House press room into swimming pool, hints at moving reporters
Donald Trump denied plans to restore the historic swimming pool beneath the White House press briefing room, calling the reports false.
US President Donald Trump has denied plans to remove the White House press briefing room and restore a swimming pool beneath it, but has indicated that journalists could still be moved to another location amid his strained relationship with the media.
In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, October 24, Trump rejected reports that he wanted to bring back the historic pool, which was covered over to make way for the press briefing room during former president Richard Nixon's administration.
“There is a Fake News report out there that I am going to remove the White House Press Room and bring back the old Swimming Pool, which lies directly underneath,” Trump wrote.
“Although I may move the Fake News to a less obnoxious location, the old swimming pool will never be brought back,” he added. “I NEVER even thought to do such a stupid thing!”
Trump's statement came days after reports emerged that he had repeatedly considered removing reporters from the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room and restoring the indoor pool installed during former president Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration. As per reports, Trump had raised the proposal with then-press secretary Karoline Leavitt during an Oval Office meeting in August.
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Trump leaves possibility of moving reporters open
While the president explicitly ruled out restoring the swimming pool, he did not dismiss the possibility of relocating the White House press corps.
Trump had suggested moving journalists from their current workspace to another location. The president did not specify where reporters could be moved or announce a concrete relocation plan.
The earlier report, citing people familiar with the discussions, said Trump had raised the idea several times before Leavitt left the administration on August 27. The proposal was not implemented.
Trump had also shared side-by-side images of the existing briefing room and an ornate indoor pool on Truth Social in September, labelling them “Fake News Before” and “FDR Pool After”.
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White House press access remains contentious
The latest remarks come amid continuing tensions between Trump's administration and news organizations over access to the White House.
In September, the administration briefly restricted access for CNN, MS NOW and Politico. A federal judge subsequently ordered the restoration of their access after finding the restrictions likely violated constitutional protections.
Relocating the press corps could change journalists' proximity to the president and senior officials. However, Trump has not announced any final decision on moving reporters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More