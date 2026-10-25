Trump votes early in Florida, claims Democrats are involved in ‘Jeffrey Epstein corruption’

Speaking to reporters after voting, Trump said he had voted a straight Republican ticket.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump cast their ballots at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office in West Palm Beach. The president then departed for a campaign rally in Georgia.

President Donald Trump voted early in Florida on Saturday ahead of the November midterm elections. During his early voting, used a post-voting media interaction to accuse Democrats of corruption, claiming reporters were ignoring the democrats involved in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

What could happen to Trump's agenda if Democrats win control of Congress?

What could happen to Trump's agenda if Democrats win control of Congress?

What did Trump claim about Democrats and Jeffrey Epstein?

What did Trump claim about Democrats and Jeffrey Epstein?

Where did Donald Trump vote early in Florida?

Where did Donald Trump vote early in Florida?

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“Wall Street Journal has lost its way.” During the exchange, a Wall Street Journal reporter asked Trump about polls suggesting government corruption is among voters’ top concerns ahead of the midterms. Trump asked which news organisation the reporter represented before criticising the newspaper’s coverage.

“You guys are worse than anybody. Wall Street Journal has lost its way,” Trump said.

He then alleged there was significant Democratic corruption that was not receiving enough media attention.

“You ought to look at the real corruption. It’s Democrat corruption, and that includes Jeffrey Epstein. All Democrats involved," Trump said.

Trump did not elaborate on his reference to Jeffrey Epstein or identify any specific allegations involving Democratic officials during his remarks.

He also referenced Democratic-led areas including Minnesota, Los Angeles and Maine while making the remarks. “There's MASSIVE corruption YOU don't cover on the Democrat side. You ought to look at Minnesota, Maine, Los Angeles. WE are straight.”

Trump did not provide evidence to support those allegations.