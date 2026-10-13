US bank earnings: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi show consumers remain resilient despite high rates

US consumers and businesses are holding up despite high interest rates. Third-quarter results from JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup showed that the US economy remained resilient even as borrowing costs stayed high. Spending and lending continued to grow compared with the same period last year, while loan losses remained largely under control. JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup report resilient US consumer spending despite high interest rates. (Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reported signs of continued consumer strength. Results from the three major US banks showed that customers continued to spend and borrow despite higher interest rates. Their credit data also showed that several measures of missed loan payments and credit card losses had improved compared with a year earlier, according to Yahoo Finance.

JPMorgan credit card loans rise 7% JPMorgan's average credit card loan balances increased by 7% compared with the same period last year, showing continued borrowing by customers. At the same time, its credit card charge-off rate fell to 2.91% from 3.15% a year earlier. Charge-offs refer to debts that banks consider unlikely to be recovered.

Wells Fargo consumer loans grow 4% Wells Fargo reported growth in consumer loans and lower credit card losses. The bank's consumer loan balances increased by 4% compared with a year earlier. Its credit card charge-off rate also declined to 3.73% from 4.02%, pointing to an improvement in this measure of credit losses.

Citigroup US card spending rises 11% Citigroup reported an 11% rise in US card spending. Spending on US credit cards increased by 11% compared with the same period last year. The bank's credit card charge-off rate also improved, falling to 3.6% from 4.0% a year earlier, according to Yahoo Finance.

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Wells Fargo CEO says US consumers remain strong Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said customers remained financially healthy. Speaking on Tuesday, Scharf said the bank's data showed that consumer and business customers were doing well. He pointed to higher consumer spending, low loan delinquencies and growth in deposit and investment balances as signs of financial strength.

Scharf said investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, high employment levels and wage growth continued to outweigh risks from higher interest rates, rising oil prices and inflation. These factors were helping support consumers and businesses despite economic pressures, as quoted by Yahoo Finance.

JPMorgan CEO warns higher rates could hurt borrowers JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned that another rate increase could hurt borrowers. Dimon struck a more cautious tone during a call with reporters. He warned that a further one-percentage-point rise in interest rates could be particularly painful for borrowers who need to refinance their debt at higher costs.

Dimon also warned about widening credit spreads. Along with higher refinancing costs, he said wider credit spreads could add to financial pressure. Credit spreads are the difference between the interest rates charged on riskier debt and those on safer debt. Wider spreads can make borrowing more expensive for businesses and other borrowers, according to Yahoo Finance.