US moves to expel Cuban diplomat for assaulting Mike Waltz's spokesman after heated UN confrontation: 'He's gone'
A clash at the United Nations escalated after Cuban officials objected to Mike Waltz’s criticism of Cuba’s leadership.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz has disclosed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has executed documentation authorizing the expulsion of a Cuban diplomat who stands accused of pushing and attempting to physically assault an American diplomatic official.
The confrontation began on Tuesday when Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla became enraged and accused the US ambassador of dishonesty during Walz's remarks concerning ‘corrupt Cuban elites.’
Mike Walz's spokesperson assaulted
The dispute intensified as Cuban and US diplomatic representatives engaged in further conflict, with Richard Tur de la Concepcion, First Secretary of Cuba's UN delegation, moving toward Walz's spokesperson JP Freire and attempting to seize the iPhone that Freire was using to record the incident.
During a Tuesday evening appearance on Fox News, Waltz disclosed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has completed the documentation necessary to remove Tur de la Concepcion from the United States. “He's gone. He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours,” Waltz said.
Allegations against Tur de la Concepcion
The United States ambassador leveled accusations against Tur de la Concepcion, alleging that he had pushed and attempted to physically attack a member of the American diplomatic corps.
“You lay a hand on an American here in the United States, President Trump, Secretary Rubio and myself, we're not gonna stand for it,” Waltz said.
The United Nations confrontation commenced when Waltz displayed a photograph depicting deceased dictator Fidel Castro adorned with two Rolex watches, valued at approximately $40,000, followed by presenting an image of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to the assembled audience.
Also Read: ‘You are a liar’: Mike Waltz, Cuba’s Foreign Minister trade explosive barbs at UN | Watch
Mike Waltz criticises Cuban politicians over corruption
In a post on X, Waltz wrote: “The Castro regime has profited at the expense of the Cuban people with luxury cars, expensive watches and a private island resort. As I shared this with the world, regime thugs rushed the stage to interrupt my speech. They can intimidate their own people in Cuba but think again.”
In the clip, Waltz can be heard saying: "Back away from this podium, he’s not going to intimidate me..."
Waltz's comments emerged during an escalation in US-Cuban relations, as the American ambassador alleged that Cuban authorities were attempting to suppress his public criticism of the regime.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More