Washington Park horror: Several dogs attack and kill Illinois man as witness recalls scene, ‘Heard the man screaming…’

A witness has recalled the horror after a man was killed by several dogs in Washington Park, Illinois. Washington Park police are still investigating the death of a man who was found severely injured in the city last week, KARE11 reported. Washington Park horror: Several dogs attack and kill Illinois man as witness recalls scene (Pexel - representational image)

According to police, multiple dogs had attacked the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness recalls horror Mike Tomlin was driving home Thursday night with his windows down when he heard dogs barking and a commotion.

“I heard the man screaming, saying, ‘Get off me, get off me,’” Tomlin said, per KARE11.

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Tomlin rushed home and asked his wife, Aretha Harper, to call 911.

“He's beating on the door. ‘Call 911. A man is getting mauled up here on 49th Street,’” Harper recalled.

Tomlin said that he rushed back outside and spoke with the man who was attacked, and was sitting in a car.

“He said he was doing OK,” Tomlin said.

According to police, the man suffered severe injuries in the attack. He died at the scene. His identity has not been revealed.

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Harper said that hours before the man’s death, three dogs came after her. She recalled that she was trying to get inside her home as one of the dogs continued toward her.

“I'm stuck in a rock and a hard place trying to open the door backwards,” Harper said. “I fell in the threshold and crawled my way in.”

Harper managed to get inside without being bitten.

Harper and other neighbors told 5 On Your Side that the dogs belong to a neighbor who is also the landlord for many of the homes on the street. Harper said that after her encounter, she called the landlord’s wife.

"I called the landlord's wife and let her know what went on, and for her to get in touch with her husband and let her know this is it; we can't take this no more," Harper said. "I really fear for my life now."

Harper said that after the man’s death, police took a report about what had happened to her earlier that day.

“Police came and got my report and said the man did get injured, a big chunk came out of his leg, and I'm just finding out the death of him,” Harper said. “That could have been me, but I'm sorry it was him.”

However, Harper again saw dogs outside on Friday, she claimed.

“I can't believe that they're out, still out,” she said.

Several other neighbors told 5 On Your Side that they have also had scary encounters with the dogs. The Washington Park Police Department said its investigation into the fatal attack is underway.