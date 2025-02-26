What is Amy Gleason's net worth and how Internet reacted to her DOGE appointment?

Amy Gleason, the low-key executive who served in the first Trump administration and holds experience with heath care technology, has been appointed as the acting administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Amy Gleason contributions in precision medicine have received acknowledgement at the highest levels, including from the White House, which named her a Champion of Change.

The announcement comes as DOGE has been pressuring agencies to reduce spending, terminate contracts, and eliminate staff.

Billionaire Elon Musk and his allies have pushed for DOGE's downsizing, but the White House has maintained that the billionaire leading the initiative as a senior adviser to Trump rather than as a DOGE employee.

While Trump this month issued an executive order requiring the appointment of an administrator to respond to the White House, it had been unclear who was actually in charge of DOGE.

In a news briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated, “There are career officials and there are political appointees who are helping run DOGE on a day-to-day basis.”

According to Gleason, 53, LinkedIn profile, she worked with the United States Digital Service from 2018 until 2021. The agency has changed its name to the US DOGE Service. She rejoined the agency following Trump's inauguration.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, over 20 employees of the defunct digital service resigned, denouncing Musk's efforts to “dismantle critical public services.”

Amy Gleason's net worth

Specific details of Gleason's net worth as of 2025 have not been made public yet. Her varied career, which includes public service, entrepreneurship, and clinical practice, points to a career focused on making a difference rather than making money. However, her consulting work and leadership positions in several companies indicate that she has made a substantial income. She own a consulting firm known as Gleason Strategies.

Amy Gleason's achievements

Amy's contributions in precision medicine have received acknowledgement at the highest levels, including from the White House, which named her a Champion of Change. Outside of her work responsibilities, she serves as the Vice President of Research for the Cure JM Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to aiding families impacted by juvenile myositis and providing funds for research.

Netizens react to Amy Gleason's DOGE appointment

As many questioned the timing of her appointment, journalist Sam Stein on X, "Is Amy Gleason aware of this?"

Tim Miller, a political analyst and frequent Trump opponent, said on X, “Elon wants you to believe that this person is the administrator of DOGE? OK! Sure buddy.”

“The White House is saying that Amy Gleason, this Obama-administration nurse, is the Administrator of DOGE. Put this into a sworn statement and file it in court, I triple-dog dare you. Depositions of Elon Musk and Gleason are the only way to resolve this,” another commented.