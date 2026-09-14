‘Who should get Kirked next?’: Disturbing post names JD Vance, Nick Shirley as Netizens call for FBI to intervene
A disturbing X post named Nick Shirley, Scott Presler and JD Vance, with Netizens saying it appears to be a “hit list” and calling for the FBI to step in.
A disturbing X post saying “Who should get Kirked next?” has sparked outrage on social media. The post from @EZaketz named Nick Shirley, Scott Presler and Vice President JD Vance, inviting more suggestions.
The post came around September 9, near the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
While the account that posted it no longer exists on X, screenshots of the post have surfaced widely.
“Who should get Kirked next? Leave your answer in the replies! Shirley, Presler, Vance, the list goes on!” the post read.
‘Dangerous time to be alive’
Presler, who was named in the post, shared the screenshot on X. “Evan, that’s not very nice, especially since you’re in Philadelphia, PA,” she wrote.
Netizens expressed their outrage in the comment section. Some identified the individual who shared the post as Evan Szakats, but HT.com could not independently verify the identity.
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“@FBIDirectorKash please look into the account threatening the lives of conservatives. Thank you in advance!” Jay Gatling commented. Nick Shirley wrote, “A mental mind virus is spreading into the minds of the radical 1%. Dangerous time to be alive.”
“Almost sounds like he needs a vist from @SecretService. Threatening Scott or Nick is bad enough, but threatening JD is a felony,” wrote a user, while another said, “@FBIDirectorKash this not funny. This is a hit list”.
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One user commented, “Get on it Secret Service!!! All of these threats are extremely against the law. Get on it!!” “Never have I even once thought it ok to wish violence on another american simply for a differing political view. These people are utterly brain rotted. Honestly make insane asylums great again,” wrote another.
Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More