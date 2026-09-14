‘Who should get Kirked next?’: Disturbing post names JD Vance, Nick Shirley as Netizens call for FBI to intervene

A disturbing X post saying “Who should get Kirked next?” has sparked outrage on social media. The post from @EZaketz named Nick Shirley, Scott Presler and Vice President JD Vance, inviting more suggestions. Disturbing post names JD Vance, Nick Shirley as Netizens call for FBI to intervene (REUTERS/Nathan Howard, photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The post came around September 9, near the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

While the account that posted it no longer exists on X, screenshots of the post have surfaced widely.

“Who should get Kirked next? Leave your answer in the replies! Shirley, Presler, Vance, the list goes on!” the post read.

‘Dangerous time to be alive’ Presler, who was named in the post, shared the screenshot on X. “Evan, that’s not very nice, especially since you’re in Philadelphia, PA,” she wrote.

Netizens expressed their outrage in the comment section. Some identified the individual who shared the post as Evan Szakats, but HT.com could not independently verify the identity.

Also Read | Erika Kirk issues scathing statement after Charlie Kirk statue vandalized, ‘They thought a bullet would silence…’

“@FBIDirectorKash please look into the account threatening the lives of conservatives. Thank you in advance!” Jay Gatling commented. Nick Shirley wrote, “A mental mind virus is spreading into the minds of the radical 1%. Dangerous time to be alive.”

“Almost sounds like he needs a vist from @SecretService. Threatening Scott or Nick is bad enough, but threatening JD is a felony,” wrote a user, while another said, “@FBIDirectorKash this not funny. This is a hit list”.

Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’

One user commented, “Get on it Secret Service!!! All of these threats are extremely against the law. Get on it!!” “Never have I even once thought it ok to wish violence on another american simply for a differing political view. These people are utterly brain rotted. Honestly make insane asylums great again,” wrote another.

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.