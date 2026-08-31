Who were Mike and Mary Moore? Tulsa couple shot dead months after adopting daughter; GoFundMe launched

A couple was killed in a tragic shooting at Tulsa tow company months after they adopted their 12-year-old daughter. Staff at Catoosa First Church identified the couple as Mike and Mary Moore, according to 2 News Oklahoma. Who were Mike and Mary Moore? Tulsa couple shot dead months after adopting daughter (GoFundMe)

Tulsa police responded to a shooting at Mike’s Towing on North Garnett Road. According to police, a dispute over a towed vehicle turned physical.

Investigators revealed that Darius Jones shot the business owner and his wife. The owner returned fire and hit Jones in the arm. The couple succumbed to their injuries.

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Jones was arrested on two counts of murder.

Staff at Catoosa First Church shared a statement on behalf of the Moore family, saying, “Our family is deeply grateful for the tremendous care, prayers, love and support we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We are thankful to our community, first responders, law enforcement, friends, and all those who have reached out to us as we grieve this devastating loss. We kindly ask the media and public to respect our privacy and to give us the space we need to mourn together. We appreciate your continued prayers and understanding.”

Who were Mike and Mary Moore? The church said that Mike and Mary were beloved members of its community and were known for helping and serving others. They finalized the adoption of their 12-year-old daughter earlier this year.

Catoosa First Church has launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses and provide support for the couple’s daughter.

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“Catoosa First is organizing this fundraiser for Mike and Mary Moore’s 12-year-old daughter after an unthinkable tragedy. Mike and Mary, a beloved couple in their church community, were tragically murdered today. They were some of the most loving and caring people, always looking for ways to help others and serve those around them. Earlier this year, they finalized the adoption of their daughter, making this devastating loss even more heartbreaking for everyone who knew and loved them,” says the fundraiser.

It adds, “This fundraiser is being created to help with funeral costs and to provide ongoing support for their daughter as she faces the days ahead without her parents. In the middle of this sudden and painful loss, our church hopes to surround her with as much care and stability as possible. Any support, whether through a donation or by sharing this fundraiser, will mean so much. Please keep Mike and Mary Moore’s daughter and family in your prayers and consider helping her during this incredibly difficult time.”