Why are Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung stocks falling? China’s CXMT sparks chip sell-off

Micron and SK Hynix stocks fell in early trading on Tuesday. Shares of US-based Micron Technology fell 4%, while SK Hynix shares dropped 5% as memory-chip stocks faced a global sell-off. The selling pressure increased after South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index plunged. Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung shares fall as China’s CXMT sparks memory-chip competition fears. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo) (REUTERS)

Samsung and SK Hynix shares suffered bigger losses in South Korea. SK Hynix shares fell 10%, while Samsung Electronics shares declined 7%. Both stocks extended their losing streaks to five consecutive trading sessions, according to Yahoo Finance.

The fall in these two stocks is significant for South Korea’s stock market. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix together account for more than half of the South Korean stock market’s total market capitalisation. Their sharp declines therefore added to the pressure on the broader market.

China’s CXMT sparks chip sell-off China’s CXMT is at the centre of the latest memory-chip sell-off. Chinese memory-chip maker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) announced progress on a new memory-cell design. The technology is engineered to pack more storage into less physical space, raising concerns about increased competition for established memory-chip companies, according to Yahoo Finance.

Also read: US bank earnings: JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citi show consumers remain resilient despite high rates

CXMT plans to launch a new server memory product by the end of 2026. The product will use the company’s new memory-cell architecture. Its planned introduction could increase competitive pressure on Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron in the global memory-chip market.

Memory chip competition grows The new technology threatens the position of the world’s biggest memory-chip makers. Samsung, SK Hynix and US-based Micron together account for roughly 90% of the global dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market. CXMT’s progress could intensify competition in a market currently dominated by these three companies, according to Yahoo Finance.

Investors are worried about stronger competition in the memory-chip industry. CXMT’s announcement comes as investors assess the potential impact of a new competitor on established manufacturers. The development has contributed to the ongoing sell-off in memory-chip stocks, according to Yahoo Finance.

AI boom boosted chip stocks Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix have benefited from the artificial intelligence boom. All three companies have gained from rising demand for memory and storage chips as technology companies build more AI data centres around the world. The expansion of AI infrastructure has been a major driver of demand for their products.

All three memory-chip makers reached $1 trillion valuations over the summer. The companies were major beneficiaries of the AI investment boom over the past year. However, their stocks have since fallen from their respective all-time highs, according to Yahoo Finance.

Samsung profit and Micron shares Samsung’s record profit forecast has failed to lift the wider chip sector. Last week, Samsung reported a preliminary third-quarter profit of $80 billion, described in the supplied report as a record. However, the forecast did little to improve sentiment across the broader chip sector.

Micron’s strong financial results have not prevented the latest sell-off. The company reported strong quarterly results in September. Despite the recent market pressure, Micron shares remain up roughly 240% year to date.

The main concern is whether competition from China could challenge the current market leaders. CXMT’s progress on a more space-efficient memory-cell design and its plan to introduce a new server memory product by the end of 2026 have raised concerns about future competition.

These concerns have added to selling pressure on Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung shares, even as demand for memory chips remains supported by the AI data-centre boom, based on the developments reported by Yahoo Finance.