Assembly election 2018: Voting picks up in Rajasthan, Telangana after a slow start

The voter turnout in Rajasthan was recorded at 21.89% while 23.17% people turned out to vote in Telangana in the first three hours of polling on Friday in the assembly elections in the two states, the election commission said.

More than 4.74 crore people are eligible to vote in Rajasthan and there are over 2.8 crore voters in Telangana to choose from 2,274 and 1,821 candidates in 199 and 119 constituencies, respectively.

The voting started at 7am in 13 Maoist-affected constituencies of Telangana and at 8am in other parts of the state and in Rajasthan. Assembly elections being held in Telangana for the first time since its formation in 2014 when polls were held in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

There were reports of electronic voting machines or EVMs malfunctioning in polling booths 253 and 254 in Ahor constituency of Rajasthan’s Jalore. Voters created a ruckus at the two polling booths after voting was stopped following EVM malfunction.

An EVM was replaced at polling booth 172 in Bikaner’s Kisamidesar following a technical issue.

Stone pelting allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Congress candidate Ch Vamsichand Reddy was reported in Kalwakurthy constituency of Ranga Reddy district’s Amangal. Reddy was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment after he was injured.

The Congress has formed an alliance, Praja Kutami (Peoples Front), along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) to take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is popularly known as KCR. The TRS, seeking a second term in office, is going alone, as also the BJP.

Counting of votes in both states will be held on December 11, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

