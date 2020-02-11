Deoli: Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll, AAP leads

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:34 IST

The counting of votes on Deoli constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. In early trends Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was seen ahead in at least 37 assembly constituencies including Deoli.

Deoli Assembly seat is under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Deoli Assembly seat are:

•Arvind Kumar– Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• Arvinder Singh – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Prakash – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

•Ravi Kumar - Others

• Dal Chand Kapil – Others

• Radhy Shyam – Others

Deoli is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

Deoli Assembly constituency had 2,02,228 electors in 2015, out of which 1,15,599 were males and 86,616 females. The constituency witnessed 67.6 per cent voter turnout in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.2 per cent votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Prakash of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated of Arvind Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 63,937 votes. Prakash got 96,530 or 70.6 per cent of the votes, while Arvind Kumar secured 32,593 or 23.8 per cent of the votes.