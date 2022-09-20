Scorpio Horoscope Today, September 20, 2022: Great progress for students

SCORPIO(Oct 24-Nov 22) Day seems perfect for your career growth. There are chances of getting promoted at work or transfer to desired city or location. Students may be happy with their progress. You may face some health issues associated with digestive system or stomach. Those who have been ignoring their health issues, they should be careful. You are advised to go for regular body check-up. Parents may push you to get married to someone they like the most. You may not like the way your parents or relatives try to control your life or take decisions on your behalf.

Your love life may face some troubles or issues. Avoid stretching a silly matter or taking it too far as it may be a not so good phase for your love life. It’s good to talk about the issue with your partner and come on the same page.

How have planets planned rest of your day? Know more:

Scorpio Finance Today Day seems moderate on the financial front. You may invest in many schemes in order to save income tax. It may need advice from a financial consultant or someone experienced in your home or friend circle.

Scorpio Family Today It’s a very good day on the family front. Your parents may appreciate your achievements on the career or academic front. Planetary alignments may also trigger your social side and you may feel like getting in touch with your contacts including your old buddies, relatives and neighbors.

Scorpio Career Today Stars seem in your favor, so you may get many work opportunities to work with foreign clients. It’s a productive for artists and freelancers. Some may join professional courses or online trainings.

Scorpio Health Today Mental stress or tension may cause headache and overthinking may make you feel exhausted. You should start physical exercise in order to maintain your weight. Skipping meals is not good for your health.

Scorpio Love Life Today Unfavorable planetary alignment may provoke misunderstanding between you and your partner. There may be lack of emotional or physical intimacy.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

