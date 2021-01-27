Rupee settles 2 paise higher at 72.92 against US dollar
The rupee edged higher by 2 paise to settle at 72.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the US central bank's meeting.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 72.91 against the American currency and hit an intra-day high of 72.78 and a low of 72.94 in day trade.
It finally finished at 72.92, higher by 2 paise over its last close.
On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.94 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.25 per cent to 90.39.
"Indian Rupee appreciated ahead of US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. US Federal Reserve is expected to continue with its ultra-lose monetary policy," said Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
Additionally, market participants are careful ahead of the progress on US stimulus package, Mukadam noted.
Further, the rupee gained strength as hopes of global economic recovery from pandemic got a boost after IMF upgraded its Global Economic Outlook for 2021, he said.
The IMF on Tuesday projected an impressive 11.5 per cent growth rate for India in 2021, making the country the only major economy of the world to register double-digit growth this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, sharp gain in the local unit was prevented due to a plunge in domestic markets, Mukadam noted.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 937.66 points or 1.94 per cent lower at 47,409.93, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 271.40 points or 1.91 per cent to 13,967.50.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹765.30 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to exchange data.
Forex and equity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Republic Day.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.61 per cent to USD 56.25 per barrel.
European economy lags behind China and US on pandemic recovery
- That was the upshot of the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts on Tuesday, which downgraded the growth outlook for 2021 across Europe and underscored a generally poorer performance compared with China and the US.
Adani Ports to raise $500mn through bonds
- The proceeds of the bond sale would be used to finance early redemption of dollar bonds of a similar amount maturing next year.
IT companies eye large deals to boost revenue
- HCL Technologies Ltd said it signed 13 new ‘transformational’ deals in the December quarter, aided by momentum in its digital, cloud, and products and platform segments.
Q3 earnings trends indicate robust recovery for India Inc
- Net sales of 166 BSE-listed cos grew 10.47% from a year ago during Q3.
India's economy to shrink by 8% in FY'21, says IMF
- India’s September quarter GDP estimate, at -7.5% after -23.9% in the June quarter, positively surprised analysts.
YouTube shorts eyes TikTok competition with 3.5 billion daily views in India
- The new format is seen as a way for Google to compete with Gen Z-favorite TikTok, which currently has 700 million users worldwide.
