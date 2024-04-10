Scaler lays off 150 employees to reduce redundancy in roles: Report
Scaler layoffs: Edtech company Scaler has begun laying off employees as it aims to reduce redundancy in roles, Moneycontrol reported citing people in know. The job cuts will impact about 150 employees- 10 per cent of the total workforce, in the marketing, sales and other departments of the company, the report added.
Scaler layoffs: How many employees does the company have?
As per the company, it currently has a workforce of around 1,500 employees. Of these, 1,000 are full time staffers. The remaining are consultants, contractual employees and interns, it said.
Scaler layoffs: What company had said earlier
The company had said in 2022 that it expanded its workforce by over 150 percent to 2,000, compared to 800 employees.
“We have designed a new way of working to be able to achieve sustainable growth while delivering the best learning experience and outcomes for our learners - something that we've always been committed to. As part of this restructuring, we identified some functions/roles, primarily in marketing and sales, in the company that we had to part ways with,” Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, Scaler and InterviewBit told Moneycontrol.
