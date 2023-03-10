Vivo V27 Pro is incredibly refined, with the camera taking a leap forward

There is something distinctly understated about Vivo’s approach to adding new phones to the product portfolio in India. There is genuine substance, and very little noise. At least by comparative standards, in the Android smartphone space. It is refreshing. Another chapter added to that approach, and one we’ll say has enough substance too, is the Vivo V27 Pro smartphone. There are a couple of headline features too, which may just add some value for potential buyers. It all depends on subjective utility, doesn’t it?

The Vivo V27 Pro (there is also a Vivo V27; not to be confused with) prices start at ₹37,999 with three spec combinations to choose from – 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. This does, in a way, compete with the quite recent OnePlus 11R (that costs ₹39,999 onwards). Though there’s a fairly different approach to the spec sheet, in both cases.

At first glance, there is a certain simplicity to the Vivo V27 Pro’s design. But that’s before you get to the finer details which give the phone a better in-hand feeling than most phones around it.

For instance, the 7.4mm thickness is significantly lesser than most other phones – the OnePlus 11R, which itself is fairly slim, measures 8.7mm. then there is the gently curving display, a cost that most phones that aren’t flagship, tend to avoid. Vivo hasn’t, and that’s enhanced the look and the very experience of swiping on this screen.

Not exactly a grippy finish though, and you’ll need to be careful about the phone slipping from your fingers. The Magic Blue colour option, which you see photographed here, pleasantly changes the hue of the blue depending on the light falling on it. Think of it as a dual tone phone, with a day and night mode.

The cameras are where Vivo has done considerable work. The approach they have taken isn’t to put the entire workload on more megapixels – the Vivo V27 Pro has a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a (this always perplexes us) 2-megapixel macro. In fact, considerable work seems to have gone into the image processing algorithms, something the photographs which emerge from the phone testify to.

Daytime photos return incredibly detailing alongside really rich and well separated colours. This, whether you’re looking at landscape photos or close-ups. We’d suggest sticking to the primary sensor for best results. Yet, the low light photos really seem to have the biggest upgrade. Even without the night mode being enabled. That is, not common. We were surprised by the illumination this sensor and algorithm combine to manage, which immediately has a positive impact on details and colours.

There are a couple of rather interesting features to note. First is the ‘Wedding Style Portrait’ option – the name may suggest so, but you don’t necessarily have to be at a wedding to use it. The focus is on getting the different tones and shades of colours, represented as accurately as possible, and the results will be subjective. Secondly, on the camera module at the back is a ring of light. This will come in handy if you are capturing a portrait photo, giving a personalised lighting to the subject’s face, therefore eliminating shadows such as those below the eyes and nose.

Vivo has used the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip for this phone, instead of a Qualcomm chip. OnePlus 11R uses last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Both instances are fine, such powerful processors don’t get outdated at the turn of the year. The Vivo V27 Pro holds up performance quite well, for the most part, but certain applications (such as extensive use of the camera or navigation) tend to cause the internal temperatures to rise. That is when you’ll notice a slight reduction in gaming performance (that’s again pushing the hardware), but not when using most other apps.

We would recommend spending that little extra on the 12GB RAM option, as it provides more headroom for apps. Also, ticks off the longevity aspect.

You’ll notice soon enough, Vivo have embarked on the job of eliminating quite a bit of the preloaded app clutter, though it still quite some way to go before this is well and truly under control. There are neat tweaks to Funtouch OS too, including live wallpapers which will see the flower bloom in accordance with how active you have been through the day. Any photos shared from the Gallery app can have their data (that’s location etc.) scrubbed before it is shared using any app.

There is something distinctly likeable about the Vivo V27 Pro, and not just because of the powerful enough specs. This is in competition with the very impressive OnePlus 11R, and makes an honest fight of it, with a very capable camera setup, a vivid AMOLED display that adds the gentle curves on either side as well as the colour changing hues of the back panel. Style and substance are both available, in generous quantities. They had to be too because the OnePlus 11R also delivers on all fronts. It’ll be a tough decision. The ultimate choice resides with you.

