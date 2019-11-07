Ahead of Ayodhya verdict: Probe ordered into ‘hate posts’ on social media

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 17:05 IST

While authorities are doing everything possible to maintain peace ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, some notorious elements are circulating hate posts on social media by creating fake accounts in the name of Ramayan characters, said police.

SSP (Meerut) Ajay Kumar Sahni has ordered an inquiry into the issue and directed the IT cell to expose the social media offenders. “Some people are circulating hate messages on social media by creating account. I have directed the IT cell to investigate the matter and book these mischievous elements,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Singh, district president of Samajwadi Party, as demanded that a case be registered against such mischievous elements under sections of the IPC. “Such people should also be booked under charges of sedition because circulating hate messages poses threat to communal harmony,” he said.

Police said notorious elements had created twitter accounts in the name of Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vibhishan, Sita and other characters of Ramayan and were circulating hate messages on social media.

Brijesh Kumar Singh, PRO to SSP (Meerut), said the IT cell had already started working on the issue and soon people behind these fake accounts would be exposed.

Senior police officials convened meetings with Muslim clerics and members of other groups to maintain peace ahead of the Ayodhya verdict. They appealed to people not to get involved in any unlawful activities, which could disturb peace and harmony.