Ahmedabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024
Oct 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ahmedabad on October 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ahmedabad today, on October 17, 2024, is 33.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.02 °C and 36.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Ahmedabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.57 °C and 36.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.02 °C and 36.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ahmedabad today stands at 127.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ahmedabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 18, 2024
|34.9 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 19, 2024
|34.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 20, 2024
|34.17 °C
|Few clouds
|October 21, 2024
|33.82 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 22, 2024
|33.9 °C
|Light rain
|October 23, 2024
|33.97 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 24, 2024
|34.77 °C
|Sky is clear
