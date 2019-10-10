Authority supervisor dies after truck runs over him

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:27 IST

Greater Noida: A 45-year-old contractual supervisor with the Greater Noida authority died after a speeding truck ran over him on Surajpur-Dadri road in Greater Noida. The deceased, Kiranpal Chauhan, was sitting on his stationary motorcycle when slipped onto the road. The speeding truck, which came from behind, crushed him under the wheels and he died on the spot. The driver of the truck was arrested.

Chauhan, who hailed from Aligarh, lived with his family in Sector Delta-1. He worked as a supervisor in the health department of the Greater Noida authority.

Jitendra Kumar Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said Chauhan was sitting on his stationary motorcycle along the side of the road. “It appears he was talking to somebody when he suddenly slipped and fell on the ground. A speeding truck coming from behind knocked him down. He came under the wheels and died on the spot,” he said.

Local people gathered at the spot and protested against the incident. They also pelted stones at the truck and damaged its windshield, demanding the driver’s arrest.

A team from Surajpur police station soon reached the spot to control the situation. “We have arrested the suspect driver, whose identity will be disclosed later. He was booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code,” Deekhit said.

The body has been sent for a a post-mortem examination, the report of which is awaited.

KK Gupta, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, did not respond to calls.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:27 IST