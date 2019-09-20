Ayodhya dispute: Bareilly clerics bat for mediation

cities

Sep 20, 2019

Bareilly :Two Muslim religious organisations dominated by Bareilly clerics have come out strongly in support of getting the Ayodhya land dispute resolved through mediation, even as the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has maintained a studied silence on the issue.

The Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) and Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, which wield considerable clout among Muslims here in the Bareilly and adjoining regions, on Friday welcomed the resumption of mediation by the Supreme Court on September 18.

“The court hearing in the case is going on and we have always maintained that we will abide by its verdict in the matter. But I am of the firm opinion that it would be better for both the communities to sit across the table and resolve this through talks so that no one emerges as a winner or loser in the matter,” said Maulana Tauqeer Raza of IMC and Dargah Aala Hazrat, one of the most revered shrines of Muslims in western UP.

He said vested interests in both the communities had created a schism between Hindus and Muslims by allowing the issue to linger on.

“The sooner we seal a pact on Ayodhya, the better it would be for strengthening cordial relations and communal harmony in the country,” said the cleric, adding that he supported the UP Sunni Waqf Board’s stand for an out-of-court settlement.

“No matter how vexed an issue may be, it can always be resolved through a dialogue. The court is seized of the matter and we do not know what the final outcome would be but we will accept it,” said Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, general secretary of Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam.

Meanwhile, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, while welcoming the apex court’s order allowing resumption of mediation, has issued a clarification denying allegations from a section of the clergy of diluting its stand on the issue.

“The Board unequivocally affirms its full faith in the ability and competence of senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan, who is arguing for the Muslim side,” said chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqui. He said Dhavan was doing a commendable job in putting forth the case of Babri Masjid for which it would forever remain indebted to him.

The convenor of the Babri Masjid Action Committee, Zafaryab Jilani, however, has rejected the Sunni Waqf Board’s proposal for talks.

“It would be a futile exercise. The mediation has already failed once. We will not participate in the talks at this stage again. It would not succeed because the opposite parties only want us to give up our claim and would not settle for anything less. So where is the scope for a settlement?” he pointed out.

Kamal Farooqui of the AIMPLB, however, said that the Board, according to him, had not received any invitation from the mediation panel. “We will take a call and decide what needs to be done as and when we are approached by the (mediation) panel,” he said.

