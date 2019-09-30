e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Badrinath highway opens after 20 hours, stranded pilgrims relieved

The highway was blocked on Saturday around 2pm after boulders fell from the mountain due to heavy rainfall. After clearing the debris, the road was opened around 11am on Sunday, when over 3900 pilgrims stranded on the way, breathed a sigh of relief as the highway opened.

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Dehradun
Landslide on Badrinath Highway.
Landslide on Badrinath Highway. (HT Photo)
         

Around 4000 pilgrims breathed a sigh of relief as the Badrinath Highway opened around 11am on Sunday after being blocked for over 20 hours due to a landslide in the Lambagad region, officials at the State Emergency Operations Centre said.

The highway was blocked on Saturday around 2pm after boulders fell from the mountain due to heavy rainfall. After clearing the debris, the road was opened around 11am on Sunday, when over 3900 pilgrims stranded on the way, breathed a sigh of relief as the highway opened.

Police personnel deployed on the spot stopped the movement of vehicles on both sides of the highway.

NK Joshi, district disaster management officer in Chamoli said that 3000 pilgrims returning from Badrinath were stopped at the shrine itself, while 900 pilgrims going to Badrinath were stopped at Joshimath, Govindghat and Pandukeshwar. Six village roads were still closed in the Chamoli district at the time of the filing of this report.

In July, around 600 pilgrims on their way to the Badrinath shrine were stranded after the highway was blocked for over 12 hours following a landslide near Lambagad. One person had also died in August when boulders from the mountain fell on a bus ferrying pilgrims from Badrinath shrine. The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a yellow alert and warned heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places, especially in Chamoli, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand.

For Monday, the Meteorological department predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at a few places with intense showers at isolated places in the state.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 04:50 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes 3rd fastest to reach 11 ODI tons
Sep 30, 2019 22:07 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities