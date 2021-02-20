IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka cops put ink away as fingerprints go hi-tech
It is only in January this year that the state police launched a digital database of fingerprints.(HT File)
It is only in January this year that the state police launched a digital database of fingerprints.(HT File)
bengaluru news

Karnataka cops put ink away as fingerprints go hi-tech

  • More than 1,000 fingerprint scanners and proprietary software have been deployed at all police stations across Karnataka.
READ FULL STORY
By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:57 AM IST

Even though Bengaluru is known as the technology capital of the country, police in the Silicon Valley of India was using the archaic method of using ink for taking fingerprints until two months ago. It is only in January this year that the state police launched a digital database of fingerprints and introduced software from Japan to record and compare fingerprints from a central database.

More than 1,000 fingerprint scanners and proprietary software, costing approximately 1 lakh each, have been deployed at all police stations across the state. Inspector-General of Police, R Hitendra, who holds the additional charge of crime and technical services said this software will now enable the force to compare the fingerprints recovered from a crime scene without sending them to the police headquarters for manual verification.

“In the earlier system, when a criminal is caught, his/her fingerprints were taken on a paper after applying ink on their fingers. This paper was then sent to the district headquarters following which the details are entered into a database,” Hitendra said.

As the fingerprints were stored across each district headquarters, city police commissionerates or other nodal agencies, a police officer had to send them requests whenever they needed to compare a fingerprint.

“In case the officials of a police station needed information on the set of fingerprints they found at a crime scene or from a person they arrested, they have to send the paper prints to one of these headquarters. These prints were matched with details in the database and a report was sent back. This was a time-consuming process,” the officer added.

With the complete digitalisation of the database and the introduction of the new software, every police station now has access to fingerprint data.

While explaining the latest process, the officer said that it is nowhere close to what is seen in pop culture. “Fingerprints are not verified by looking through a bunch of photos or graphs of the fingerprint patterns. To explain it in layman’s language, the patterns on each finger is given a number using a formula. The combination of the 10 digits for 10 fingers forms the unique id for each person,” he said. “Since a unique code is attached to each fingerprint, a criminal record of the person is attached to the data as well. Thus, a fingerprint and criminal background updated in any part of the state would be available to the police stations,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka police biometric
Close
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre(REUTERS/File Photo)
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre(REUTERS/File Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka looks to allay hesitancy as vaccination numbers stay low

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • Experts say fears over complication after vaccine jab is main cause of low turnout in Karnataka which has vaccinated around 57% of its target
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid demands for better reservation, Yediyurappa had recently said his government would do whatever was possible within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.(PTI file photo)
Amid demands for better reservation, Yediyurappa had recently said his government would do whatever was possible within the ambit of the law and the Constitution.(PTI file photo)
bengaluru news

Reservation demands: Govt discussing modalities regarding way forward, says CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:22 PM IST
The Karnataka government is facing demands for revision of the existing quota from various communities, including the dominant Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru recently got its first slow street, which is a pilot project to makes lanes safer for denizens.
Bengaluru recently got its first slow street, which is a pilot project to makes lanes safer for denizens.
bengaluru news

Bengaluru makes way for pedestrians, pedallers: Citizens welcome first Slow Street

By Mallika Bhagat, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Alexandra Street in Richmond Town has been officially announced as the first Slow Street in Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harini Nagendra says simple acts of kindness and inclusion can be observed in the city. (HT FILE)
Harini Nagendra says simple acts of kindness and inclusion can be observed in the city. (HT FILE)
bengaluru news

Sharing natural acts of kindness and inclusion

By Harini Nagendra
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Across the road lies the Kanteerava Sports Stadium. This area used to be the home of the Sampangi lake, one of Bengaluru;s largest water bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greenpeace report said around 1.2 lakh lives were lost due to air pollution in six Indian cities.(ANI)
Greenpeace report said around 1.2 lakh lives were lost due to air pollution in six Indian cities.(ANI)
bengaluru news

Air pollution caused 12,000 deaths, 12,000 crore loss in Bengaluru: Report

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Greenpeace report says 120,000 lives lost due to pollution in six cities last year, shows Bengaluru has 9.4 million vehicles in an area of just around 820 sq km
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharath Bachegowda had rebelled against the BJP and successfully contested the Hoskote assembly byelection in December 2019 defeating the BJP candidate(Twitter/SBG4Hosakote)
Sharath Bachegowda had rebelled against the BJP and successfully contested the Hoskote assembly byelection in December 2019 defeating the BJP candidate(Twitter/SBG4Hosakote)
bengaluru news

BJP MP’S son and independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda to join Congress

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Sharath Bachegowda's entry to the Congress had been on the cards for quite some time but it is now that he has confirmed his next political move.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HS Doreswamy says he hopes the judiciary will stand up for justice as that judge during Emergency did(HT File Photo)
HS Doreswamy says he hopes the judiciary will stand up for justice as that judge during Emergency did(HT File Photo)
bengaluru news

'You have to stay strong': 102-year-old freedom fighter's message to Disha Ravi

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Freedom fighter and Gandhian HS Doreswamy, 102, draws parallels between the times he has lived through and the present state of affairs in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Reuters)
Image for representation.(Reuters)
bengaluru news

IT dept unearths 'cash for medical seat' scam worth 400 cr in Karnataka

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:30 PM IST
  • The search was conducted at 56 different locations across Karnataka and Kerala
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ECI said the polling by the MLAs will take place between 9 am to 4 pm on March 15 and counting of votes will take place the same day.(Karnataka Legislative Council Website)
The ECI said the polling by the MLAs will take place between 9 am to 4 pm on March 15 and counting of votes will take place the same day.(Karnataka Legislative Council Website)
bengaluru news

Election commission announces bypoll for vacant Karnataka MLC seat on March 15

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:25 PM IST
According to the ECI order, notification for the bypoll will be issued on February 25 and the last date of filing nominations is March 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)
india news

‘Police leaked private WhatsApp chat’: Disha Ravi asks court to stop cops, media

By Richa banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:15 PM IST
  • Disha Ravi, 22, petitioned the Delhi High Court to stop the Delhi Police from leaking investigation details and deleting tweets that seek to pre-judge the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protests against the tree park project at Turahalli reserve forest area in Karnataka(HT Photo)
Protests against the tree park project at Turahalli reserve forest area in Karnataka(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka gives in to protesters, puts Turahalli tree park project on hold

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Forest minister Arvind Limbavali said the government had decided to temporally stop the tree park (project) in the Turahalli reserve forest area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Already hit by dissent and cash-crunch ahead of the state budget, 77-year-old Yediyurappa continues to brave the relentless challenges that threaten his term as chief minister. (PTI PHOTO).
Already hit by dissent and cash-crunch ahead of the state budget, 77-year-old Yediyurappa continues to brave the relentless challenges that threaten his term as chief minister. (PTI PHOTO).
bengaluru news

Fresh demand for reservation by Vokkaligas add to CM Yediyurappa’s challenges

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • The demand from the Vokkaliga community adds to the piling reservation-related requests from various communities in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Students Union of India (NSUI) supporters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of Disha Ravi, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)
National Students Union of India (NSUI) supporters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest against the arrest of Disha Ravi, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)
india news

‘Karnataka govt, police not informed’: Cong MP on Disha Ravi's arrest

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:41 PM IST
Syed Naseer Hussain added that Ravi’s arrest was similar to the ones made in Punjab over the ongoing protests against the Centre’s three new farm laws and earlier, during the stir against the contentious Citizenship Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image)
Karnataka is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

K'taka will go to square one: Minister on lockdown amid Covid clusters in B'luru

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Karnataka has registered over 9,46,000 Covid-19 cases till now of which 12,273 people died and 927,924 have recovered. The state is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has a responsibility to check who was collecting funds for the Ram Temple, Kumaraswamy said.(HT File Photo)
The government has a responsibility to check who was collecting funds for the Ram Temple, Kumaraswamy said.(HT File Photo)
bengaluru news

H D Kumaraswamy demands transparency in Ayodhya temple fund collection drive

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Kumaraswamy said his objection was only to collection of funds for the temple construction without transparency and "loot and misuse" of funds in the name of Ram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP