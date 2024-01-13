Karnataka reports highest number of JN.1 cases among 16 states, UTs

The southern state of Karnataka reported the highest number of JN.1 cases across the country, 214, data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) revealed. Covid-19 cases have seen a spike across the world recently after the emergence of the new sub-variant called JN.1. Karnataka reported 163 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, down from the 240 cases it recorded the day before. (AP)

Its cases crossed the 1000 mark in India on Friday, recording 1,104 cases across 16 states and Union Territories (UTs). Uttar Pradesh, which is set to witness the grand and much-anticipated inauguration of the Lord Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya in less than ten days, added itself to the list, with seven cases.

Karnataka was followed by Andhra Pradesh in the second position, with 189 JN.1 cases so far, while Maharashtra detected 170 cases. Kerala recorded 154 JN.1 cases, while Goa, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have seen 90, 88 and 76 cases as of yet, respectively.

Telangana and Rajasthan reported 32 JN.1 cases each, while Chhattisgarh detected 25, with national capital Delhi at 16 such cases.

Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttarakhand saw single digits, recording five, three, two and one case, respectively. Karnataka saw a declining trend, having reported 163 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, down from the 240 cases it recorded the day before.

Last rites of Covid victims will be performed in all crematoriums: Karnataka Health Dept

The Karnataka health department issued a circular that stated that the last rites of Covid victims will be performed in all crematoriums. This came in the backdrop of some crematoriums in state capital Bengaluru refusing to perform cremations for those who died of the viral infection.

"There are no specific designated facilities in Karnataka for the cremation of deceased coronavirus persons. In a circular issued on January 11, it has been stated that the last rites of Covid victims shall be performed in all crematoriums as per the guidelines provided by the government and no crematorium shall refuse to accept such deceased persons," A senior health department official told news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)