Southern Railway to run overnight Vande Bharat train between Chennai, Bengaluru today: Report

In a bid to clear out the extra crowd of passengers after the festive season, the Southern Railway (SR) has decided to run a special Vande Bharat express train from Chennai to Bengaluru today. The semi high speed train, which will have eight coaches, will leave from the Tamil Nadu capital at 11 pm today and reach Bengaluru at around 4:30 am, according to a report. So far, all the Vande Bharat trains have been scheduled to run during the day. Therefore, this will be the first overnight Vande Bharat express train service between the two cities. (FILE PHOTO)

So far, all the Vande Bharat trains have been scheduled to run during the day. Therefore, this will be the first overnight Vande Bharat express train service between the two cities, which comes after a separate Vande Bharat special was run from Bengaluru to Chennai on Monday.

According to the schedule, the Vande Bharat express will take five and a half hours to travel between the cities, departing from the Chennai Central station to arrive at the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in the Karnataka capital in the early hours of Wednesday.

Railway officials told the publication that the Vande Bharat special train has been scheduled between the two metropolitan cities during the night time to gauge the passenger reaction and occupancy. Judging by ridership, authorities may decide to run more special trains overnight in the upcoming holiday season, with Christmas fast approaching. Most overnight trains are equipped with sleeper and AC coaches, and officials are eager to see passenger footfall for an overnight sitting train.

There is already a Vande Bharat express running along the route - between Bengaluru and Chennai - that was flagged off in November last year. The average speed of the service is between 75 and 77 kilometres per hour. An 'economy class' ticket will cost ₹921 along the Chennai-Mysuru route and 'executive class' ₹1,880.