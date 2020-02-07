BJP holds meetings, chalks out poll day plans

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:16 IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s cadre had a busy day Friday, even though campaigning came to an end the day before. Senior party leaders held meetings to oversee preparations for polling day on Saturday and said the party’s aggressive campaign, which focussed on nationalism, will help it sway the “indecisive” voters.

The saffron party will deploy nearly 10-15 party workers per polling booth on polling day. Shyam Jaju, Delhi BJP in-charge, said, “Nearly 1,800 party workers per assembly constituency have been deployed to ensure that the party wins by a huge margin. Today, we held meetings with our workers to ensure maximum turnout for voting.This time, we have campaigned at the grassroots level. Our senior leaders, including home minister Amit Shah, have held corner (nukkad) meetings.”

Shah Friday said the party will win over 45 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The party is banking largely on the rural, middle-class and upper middle-class voters, which is its core support base.

“A large turnout in these areas will help the party. Our government’s important decisions such as Citizenship Amendment Act, abrogation of Article 370, etc., will help us (win votes). It will help sway the indecisive voters,” a senior leader said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “Our leaders have done rallies on a large scale. I myself undertook 74 rallies and public meetings. We have been able to expose the AAP government and its failures.”

Meanwhile, the BJP also filed complaints with the election commission regarding violation of the model code of conduct by the AAP candidates and members.

The BJP has alleged that the AAP has carrying out a propaganda on Twitter to discredit the BJP. “While the Aam Aadmi Party has been trying to impress voters by resorting to activities like distributing liquor and money. Despite the ban on campaigning, AAP candidate Saurabh Bhardwaj is appealing for votes on Twitter. We have given our representation to the election commission,” Ashok Goel Devraha, Delhi BJP media head, said.

AAP refused comment on the matter.