Hills teach people an essential truth that no one climbs very far entirely alone, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant at the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala on Sunday. He said that a strong sense of community exists in Himachal Pradesh and can be witnessed in the villages. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during the 10th convocation event of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, in Dharamshala, Sunday. (PTI) more

Along with the CJI, the convocation ceremony was also attended by Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

With female students bagging 21 out of 27 gold medals at the convocation, Kant said this reflects a changing India. During the convocation held on Sunday, 708 students were awarded degrees, and 27 students received gold medals. Notably, 21 of these gold medals were bagged by women students, while six were awarded to male students.

Expressing his delight at this achievement, Kant said, “I am personally proud of you. The fact that women students account for such a significant majority of the gold medal recipients is not just a reflection of their individual achievements; it also speaks of a society that is steadily changing. It reflects the emergence of an India where talent is finding the opportunities it deserves, and where daughters are increasingly being provided equal opportunities to excel and move forward.”

‘Don’t compare your journey with others, learn from mountains’

Kant urged the graduating students to remain patient, embrace challenges and avoid comparing their achievements with others, saying that success is not always a straight-line journey and that setbacks often become important turning points in life.

Addressing the convocation, Kant drew lessons from the mountains of Himachal Pradesh, saying their winding roads, steep climbs and unexpected diversions offered valuable lessons for life and professional careers.

“Do not become impatient with your own progress,” he told the students, adding that professional journeys outside university would not always be straightforward and that efforts might not translate into immediate visible results. He said the distance travelled was not always apparent from where one stood.

Sharing his own professional journey, the CJI recalled beginning his legal career in district courts in his native place before deciding to move to Chandigarh to practise in the high court. He said he left behind a reasonably comfortable practice and shifted with just a few pairs of clothes and considerable uncertainty about the future. In hindsight, he said, the decision proved to be one of the most consequential turning points of his career and life.

‘Media should introspect on reforms it needs’

Speaking to the media, Kant welcomed reforms in the judicial system, saying reforms are an essential part of the system and any further changes aimed at improving the judiciary are equally welcome. The CJI said reforms are necessary for the system to evolve and improve. “Media should have an introspection and see what reform they need,” he said.

University must address Himalayan challenges through research: Guv

Governor Kavinder Gupta called upon the university to emerge as a centre of impactful research on Himalayan challenges, including climate change, disaster management, water conservation, biodiversity and rural development, stressing that universities must connect academic excellence with the needs of society.

Highlighting the ecological and cultural significance of the Himalayas, the governor said development must be pursued in harmony with nature. He urged the university to promote focused research on Himalayan ecology, disaster preparedness, water resources, tribal communities, natural farming and tourism, so that academic pursuits contribute to sustainable development in the region.

Education a vital foundation for devp, self-reliance: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing the students, said that education is a vital foundation for development and self-reliance. He said that in an era of rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, biotechnology, data science, and digital technology, the education system must prepare young people not only to seek employment, but also to generate employment, undertake research, and promote innovation.

The CM said that the state government considers education a vital foundation for development and self-reliance. “The government’s objective is to provide the youth of Himachal Pradesh modern knowledge and technology and enable them to establish their identity at national and international levels,” he said.

He said that to promote equality in education, the state government has decided to remove the caste-related column from school admission forms from the upcoming academic session.