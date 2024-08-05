Activists file plaint over drain polluting Sutlej

Volunteers from the Water Warriors Punjab, an NGO, have raised concerns about polluted water being discharged into the Sutlej river near the Ladhowal toll plaza. Villagers showing the polluted water mixing into the Sutlej river in Ludhiana on Monday (HT Photo)

The group highlighted the issue on social media, criticising the administration and relevant authorities for their failure to address the pollution issue. Water Warriors Punjab is actively conducting cleaning drives at various points on the Ravi, Sutlej and Beas rivers.

Recently, they discovered another source of polluted water being discharged into the Sutlej near Ladhowal, Ludhiana. This drain, originating from Phillaur, carries harmful industrial waste and sewage, that contaminates the river.

Manjeet Singh, a psychology professor at a private university, who initiated this campaign, stated, “There are more than 10 sources where polluted water is being discharged into the Sutlej river and we are continuously highlighting the matter as these outlets are not under the screening of the irrigation, PPCB and district administration. I have filed an online complaint to the authorities concerned in this regard so that the source of these outlets can be found, and strict action should be taken against the violators polluting the environment”.

The NGO found an illegal construction of a tomb, nearly nine months old, on the same riverbank. They also identified a cattle farm on the riverbank near the same drain that was polluting the river.

The NGO stated that they have filed complaints with the irrigation department, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), and the state and central departments concerned. They aim to provide proof for a thorough investigation and strict action against these activities.

Additionally, members of the organisation highlighted that cow dung has accumulated near the Sutlej river which is also polluting the river.

Singh had started this campaign to address the alarming decline in groundwater levels. His efforts quickly gained traction online, inspiring many to join his mission. The awareness campaign has grown remarkably, attracting volunteers from Batala, Malerkotla, and Ahmedgarh, and Ludhiana among others.

Since March, the team has removed over three truckloads of plastic and other waste from the Sutlej near Ladhowal. The initiative has not only cleaned the riverbanks but also raised awareness about the importance of conserving water bodies.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, “I have directed the PPCB to check the outlets which are polluting the river and submit the report in this regard to me”.