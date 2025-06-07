Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Another heatwave expected in Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 07, 2025 07:06 AM IST

“The weather will be mostly hot and dry till June 12. The temperatures will increase further and there are chances of a heatwave,” said meteorologist Farooq Ahmad. He said that the temperature in Srinagar increased to 30 degree Celsius on Friday from 26 degrees on Thursday.

Kashmir valley will witness another heatwave in the coming days as people will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha from Saturday. The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the dry weather will prevail for the next six days.

“This will further increase to 33-34 degrees Celsius,” he said.

The valley witnessed a heatwave between May 18 to 27 with temperatures hovering 6-8 degrees above normal. On May 22, according to MeT, Srinagar had recorded the third highest maximum temperature of 34.4°C after the second highest of 35°C on May 31, 1956.

Then there was more than a week of stormy weather with intermittent rains, gusty winds and even snowfall on mountains on one occasion.

Independent weather spotter, Faizan Arif said that temperatures may soar to 34 - 35°C in Kashmir plains and 45 - 46°C in Jammu plains next week.

