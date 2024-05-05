BJP complaints against speaker for sharing stage with Vikramaditya

Bharatiya Janata Party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for participating in the election campaign. BJP alleged that the ruling party was violating the Model Code of Conduct. (HT File Photo)

"In the first week of May 2024 in the ongoing general elections 2024, it was observed and seen that Kuldeep Singh Pathania, speaker HP Legislative Assembly is addressing, attending and holding public meetings in various places of Himachal Pradesh," said the complaint.

BJP alleged that the speaker shared the stage with Congress candidate from Mandi, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other Congress leaders at Bharmour.

“It is an only example of its own in India where the speaker is found openly sharing the stage and campaigning in favour of its candidate by violating Model Code of Conduct and misusing the constitutional post and the official machinery in support of Congress candidate,” said the complained which further said that speakers participation in the election campaign was against the dignity and status of the post of speaker.

“The aforesaid actions on the part of the Kuldeep Singh Pathania, are opposite of what is expected from the speaker of a House because his impugned acts of omission and commission reflect his biased attitude and intent to hold the office of profits in future,” said the complaint.