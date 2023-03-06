British destroyed India’s education system, RSS chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the British destroyed India’s education system. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in Karnal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“Before the British rule, 70 to 80% of India’s population was educated, and there was no unemployment. There was no discrimination on basis of caste and colour as our education system was designed to make people self-reliant. But the British had implemented England’s education system here, and this destroyed the education system of the country,” Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a multispecialty hospital in Atma Manohar Jain Aradhana Temple Complex on Indri-Karnal road here.

“Our education system was not only for employment but was also a medium of knowledge. Education was cheap and accessible to everyone. Therefore, the society had taken all the expenses of education and the scholars, artists and artisans who came out from this education were recognized all over the world”, he added.

The RSS chief highlighted the importance of the educational system and emphasized the need to improve the health and education sectors.

Bhagwat also appreciated the work done by Atam Manohar Muni Ashram, including constructing a hospital for providing health benefits to the general public.

Bhagwat said that health and education for all is the biggest need of our country as both medical and education are getting costlier, and there is a need to ensure easy access to medical and education for the common man at cheaper rates.

“We are not those who live only for ourselves. Our culture and traditions contain a sense of Sarvjan Hitay-Sarjan Sukhay (welfare of all –happiness for all)”, he said adding that only by strengthening the society, people can see good things happening in the country.

“If we want to be happy, then society has to be made happy”, he added.