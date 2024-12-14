Chandigarh: Class-10 student attacked with sharp weapons in Ram Darbar

A group of armed men attacked a 17-year-old Class-10 student with sharp-edged weapons and stones in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, on Thursday afternoon, leaving him grievously injured. A PCR vehicle rushed the teenager to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, in Chandigarh for medical treatment. Before police arrived, the accused had already fled. (Getty image)

The victim, Lakshay, told police that he was returning from a friend’s house around 2.10 pm.

On the way, he was ambushed by five youths, whom he identified as Tusar, alias Kaka, Sunny, Sourab, Guni and Rohit alias Mikka.

The youths accused him of “acting overconfident” due to his association with one Vishal, alias Baba. The group then launched a violent assault on him with an axe-like weapon, a knife and stones, Lakshay alleged.

“Tusar had an axe-like weapon, Sunny carried a knife, and the others attacked me with stones and bricks. They hit me multiple times, leaving me injured. Before fleeing, they threatened to kill me if I reported the incident to the police,” Lakshay stated.

A PCR vehicle rushed the teenager to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for medical treatment. Before police arrived, the accused had already fled.

The victim remains under treatment at GMCH-32. His condition is reported to be stable.

Police have registered a case under Section 190, 191(2), 191(3), 115(2), 118(1), 126(2), 351(2), 351(3) and 109 of the BNS and launched an investigation to apprehend the accused.