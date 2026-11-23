Dry cold has intensified in Himachal Pradesh, with night temperatures dropping below the freezing point in tribal areas and dense morning fog in the plains and river-valley regions, while Tabo, in the Lahaul-Spiti district, was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of -4.6°C. Tourists gather on snow-covered slopes near Rohtang Pass, Kullu, Sunday. (PTI) more

On Sunday, visibility in Sundernagar (Mandi district) plummeted to just 70 metres due to fog, causing difficulties for motorists. There is no likelihood of rain or snowfall in the state until November 28, the MeT said.

So far in November, the state received 3.1mm of rain against normal rainfall of 12.2mm, a deficit of 74% from November 1 to 22. The lack of precipitation is exacerbating the dry cold conditions.

The state’s average minimum temperature recorded a decline of 0.2°C over the last 24 hours. In Palampur, the temperature was 2°C below normal. In Nahan, it was 1.5°C and in Bilaspur and Chamba, it was 0.5 and 0.3°C below normal, respectively.