Four held for fake registration of Kharar plot

Police arrested four persons for allegedly registering a Kharar plot using forged documents and fake identity proofs. Police arrested four persons for registering a Kharar plot using forged documents. (HT File)

Police have further nominated five more persons including son-in-law of the complainant, Harwinder Kaur Brar, 65, of Bathinda. According to the police, Gurjinder Singh, the victim’s son-in-law who resides in Canada planned the crime.

“The plot initially was in the name of Gurjinder’s wife, but after a marital dispute, she transferred the Shivalik City plot to her mother. The accused, however, forged the documents and got the plot registered in the name of Gurdeep Singh Sandhu of Sangrur, who has now been arrested,” a senior police officer said.

A case for forgery and criminal conspiracy has been registered at the Kharar City police station.