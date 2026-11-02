Haryana: Congress attempting to create anarchy, says Nabin

National president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nitin Nabin accused the Congress party and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of attempts to create anarchy in the country by raising questions at the constitutional institutions and an elected government, alleging that the opposition was working under the influence of foreign powers to undermine India’s democratic system. BJP national president Nitin Nabin addressing the crowd during the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march, in Rohtak on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Addressing a gathering at D Park here, Nabin concluded the first leg of NDA’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ foot march. The BJP president said Congress should introspect about its own internal functioning instead of questioning the credibility of constitutional institutions. He alleged that the opposition parties have failed to respect democratic mandate and that’s why they were attempting to create doubts about the electoral process.

He also accused the Congress leadership of failing to uphold democratic principles within its own organisation alleging that decision-making in the Congress party remained concentrated within one family. “The Congress needs to establish democracy within its own party before questioning the country’s democratic institutions. A party which is run by a family talks about democracy and questions a government formed under a democratic process”, he added.

The BJP chief’s remarks came as the Congress and INDIA bloc held a national-level rally in Delhi against the chief election commissioner of India, seeking to mobilise support in Rohtak, which was traditionally considered a Congress stronghold in Haryana.

Beginning his address with a greeting to the people of Haryana on the state’s Foundation Day, Nabin said the participation of people in the yatra was a proof of strengthening democracy.

“With every step you took during this yatra, you have strengthened the democracy in the country,” he said alleging that the Congress party was questioning the constitutional institutions because it could not accept electoral defeats.

He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that why the Congress party did not raise similar concerns about electoral process, when it won elections in states such as Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Accusing both Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), of protecting illegal immigrants for political gains saying that the BJP would continue to oppose any attempt to include ineligible persons in electoral rolls. “The country will be run by democracy and the Constitution,” he added.

The BJP president also defended the electoral process and Special Intensive Revision (SIR), rejecting allegations of ‘vote theft’ by the opposition following voter-list revisions.

Nabin criticised Congress for the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, alleging that the Congress failed to take responsibility for the killings following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Referring to a controversial remark attributed to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi after the violence, Nabin said the Congress owed an explanation for the suffering of Sikh families of the country.

Jayant Chaudhary backs yatra

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president and NDA’s Jat face from the poll-bound western Uttar Pradesh Jayant Chaudhary said the yatra was intended to protect democracy and people’s mandate.

“We will not allow anyone to abuse or insult the mandate given by the people,” the Union minister said. He also highlighted the contribution of farmer leader late Chhotu Ram, saying his efforts helped farmers secure their rights.

Appealing to BJP leaders and workers in Haryana to support the NDA, Chaudhary referred to the upcoming political contest in Uttar Pradesh and said RLD workers would continue to work alongside the BJP.

Roadshow disrupts movement

The rally was organised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as part of its political mobilisation campaign. Besides Nabin and Chaudhary, BJP leader Smriti Irani, Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta and several other party leaders attended the event.

The roadshow passed through central Rohtak, with the main gathering venue near D-Park, around 100 metres from the residence of former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The roadshow, however, disrupted traffic at several key points in the city, affecting movement towards the main market and the medical college.