Haryana Roadways staff announce statewide strike on November 5-6 over pending dues

Haryana Roadways services remained severely disrupted in Hisar, Hansi and Sirsa on Monday as employees continued their agitation over pending overtime payments, night duty allowances, leave travel concession (LTC), travel allowances and medical reimbursements, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers. In Hisar, the strike entered its third consecutive day, paralysing bus operations and causing an estimated revenue loss of ₹18 lakh daily. (HT File)

With the deadlock between employees and the management persisting, roadways unions have warned of a statewide ‘chakka’ jam (blockade) on November 5 and 6, which could be extended indefinitely if their demands remain unresolved.

In Hisar, the strike entered its third consecutive day, paralysing bus operations and causing an estimated revenue loss of ₹18 lakh daily. More than 30,000 passengers depend on the depot’s services every day. Commuters particularly travelling on rural and local routes, including Hansi, Uklana and Adampur, faced difficulties, while private bus and auto operators allegedly charged higher fares.

The disruption also affected city e-bus services, with around 50 buses remaining off the roads. Meetings between depot general manager Rahul Mittal, traffic manager Preetam Siwach and union representatives failed to break the deadlock, with employees insisting on a written and concrete resolution of their demands.

At Hansi, all 72 buses remained grounded for the third consecutive day. Employees under the Haryana Roadways Joint Struggle Committee staged a protest at the depot, raised slogans against the government and officials.

Committee member Manjeet Sorkhi said the employees were awaiting clearance of travel allowance bills for 2023 and 2024, 13 medical bills, LTC claims and overtime dues pending since April. He said the employees had been submitting memorandums to the authorities since September, but their grievances remained unaddressed.

The protesters also rejected a communication issued by the general manager claiming that payments for December 2025 and overtime dues had been cleared, alleging that most employees are yet to receive the amounts. Some workers at Hisar are reportedly to receive between ₹90,000 and ₹1.5 lakh for overtime and night duty allowances.

In Sirsa, more than 100 buses remained off the roads as employees under the Roadways Karmachari Sajha Morcha staged a dharna at the bus stand. Services to Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Pokaran and Hanumangarh, besides several local routes, were affected. The Dabwali depot also remained shut as employees joined the agitation, disrupting services used by school and college students.

Morcha representative Chiman Lal Swami said a delegation met the Sirsa general manager over the pending payments. The management sought time until December 2 to clear the dues, but employees rejected the assurance.

The employees said their demands included overtime payments, night duty allowances, leave travel concession, travelling allowance bills and medical reimbursements. They also claimed that kilometre-scheme buses would remain off the roads and employees engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam were supporting the agitation.

Meanwhile, employees at the Rohtak depot staged a symbolic one-hour protest in solidarity with their colleagues in Hisar, Hansi and Sirsa. Members of the Roadways Employees Joint Front demanded an early resolution of the pending issues.

Union representative Suresh Nehra said employees at Hisar had been protesting since October 31 and warned that any action against protesting employees in Hisar or Sirsa would prompt workers to shut the gates of the Rohtak depot and join the strike.

He said the transport minister had sought a month’s time to address the demands during talks on September 8, but more than a month and a half had passed without a resolution. The unions said the protests could spread to more depots across Haryana if the government failed to resolve the outstanding payment issues.

Talking to media persons, general manager Haryana Roadways Sirsa Ajay Dalal said, “We again invited the employees’ negotiation committee for talks to find an amicable solution. They have claimed that daily allowances and medical allowances have not been paid for the past three to four years. There are also some pending TA bills pertaining to 2024-25, which we have forwarded to the headquarters for approval”.

“I have spoken to the senior officers who have assured us that the approval will be obtained today and the budget released. Once we receive the funds, we will need just two hours to process the payments. We have assured the employees that their dues will be cleared within a maximum of one or two days,” he added.