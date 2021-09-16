Having a way with words puts one on the write track

It’s more than two decades since I started writing; it seems like a miracle to me. I have had the sublime company of words to keep me safely away from tension or depression. Feels like a dream!

Thanks to my father, I developed reading for pleasure, as a hobby quite early in life. I was always a voracious reader as far back as I can recollect; so much so that during the good old days, I never missed reading even the printed paper bags that accompanied the shopped goods. Even now when I go somewhere, I take a newspaper or a good book to keep me occupied, in case I have spare time on my hands.

And then to my disbelief and astonishment, the urge to write something myself took over. Things came to such a pass that writing took precedence over all my other hobbies. The company of words became my main source of ecstasy in all situations, giving my life an altogether new meaning.

The proximity of words also introduced me to a hitherto unknown aspect of myself. It is truly an enlightening experience, and you learn so much while writing. One becomes answerable to words so as not to ever underestimate their power. They are in fact such an invigorating company, as never stops surprising you! There just needs to be a blank page in front and the magic of apt words materialising on paper gets going. With the passage of time, one starts nurturing the notion that one probably has a way with them.

While writing, often I have this feeling that I am arranging flowers in vase or creating some artefact with a medley of multicoloured beads and baubles. At other times, it feels like painting with words.

Focus, fortitude and hard work are the prerequisites to achieve the desired results. The satisfaction that comes from a job well done is worth all the effort. You tend to have a different experience with each write-up; one piece calls for a lot of effort and time, while some other might just land up on the paper, decked up in all its finery, ready to leave for the editor’s mailbox. These words have a knack of turning an ordinary being into an accomplished artist. Just how one may thank these enchanted entities, is anyone’s guess.

Then writing is not a thankless job; rather the reverse of it. The generous and erudite readers keep the scribbler forever motivated, with their heartening observations. Now my writing has got endorsement from my granddaughters as well. Even they will not let me get off the writing track.

A few days ago, my seven-year-old granddaughter Suhavi came back from the market, with her parents and excitedly told me, “Dadi ma, look I brought such a beautiful diary for you, next time you must write in it.”

Hargun too brought a special pen for me, “Nani, please use this pen for writing the next story for children.” Of course, all this prompts me to keep going. parambirkaur@gmail.com

The writer is a Ludhiana-based freelance contributor