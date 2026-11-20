Himachal issues two licences for legal cannabis cultivation, research
Under the amended rules and orders, licences will be issued to eligible applicants for authorised seed supply, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, storage, research and analysis
The Himachal Pradesh government has issued two licences for legal and controlled cannabis-related activities in the state during 2026-27, including one for an authorised seed supplier in Kangra and another for research at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan district.
In a written reply to a question raised by Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal in the assembly, the government said it had amended the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989, through notifications issued on July 16 and August 20, 2026, to permit regulated cannabis cultivation for medical and scientific purposes.
It also notified the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Order, 2026, on July 22, and its amendment on August 20 to facilitate cannabis cultivation for industrial purposes.
Under the amended rules and orders, licences will be issued to eligible applicants for authorised seed supply, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, storage, research and analysis.
The government said legal cannabis cultivation had the potential to boost state revenue and farmers’ income. However, the actual revenue potential would be assessed only after the number of licences was determined and issued.
The revenue accruing to the state and the potential increase in farmers’ earnings would depend on annual licence fees, procurement fees, the number of licences and production fees.
The government added that a committee headed by the revenue minister had held consultations and meetings with various stakeholders before the state took policy decisions to introduce regulated cannabis cultivation, with revenue generation and enhancement of farmers’ income among the key considerations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDar Ovais
Dar Ovais is a Senior Correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers tourism, politics, environmental issues, climate-related developments in the hill state, and Tibetan affairs, with a particular focus on developments concerning the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan government-in-exile, and the Tibetan exile community. He has also reported from border regions of Jammu and Kashmir during the 2025 conflict (Operation Sindoor). Having worked with Hindustan Times since 2019, he has reported extensively on education, agriculture, the power sector, and civic issues during his previous stints in Punjab and Chandigarh.Read More