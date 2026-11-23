Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has accorded approval for resubmitting the proposal to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for direct recruitment to 32 posts of assistant director (economics and statistics) in the planning, development and monitoring department (PD&MD) in the Union Territory, an official said on Sunday. The official said the approval forms part of the LG’s broader, mission-mode commitment to youth empowerment, skill development, and transparent public recruitment across Ladakh. (HT File) more

The decision follows the recent approval conveyed by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on October 9 for the revival of 52 posts of assistant director (E&S) in the department, the official said.

Earlier, he said a proposal referring 32 posts under the direct recruitment quota to the UPSC in February had been turned down on technical grounds, as the posts had remained vacant for over five years and were deemed abolished under the Union ministry of finance guidelines.

Acting proactively to safeguard these crucial vacancies for the region’s youth, the UT administration issued necessary clarifications and pursued the matter vigorously with the department of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh affairs in the MHA, securing formal revival of all 52 posts.

With the LG’s nod, the UT administration will now formally move the UPSC to initiate the direct recruitment process for the 32 posts, the official said. He said the revival and upcoming UPSC recruitment marks a significant milestone for qualified graduates and postgraduates in Ladakh– particularly those with backgrounds in economics, statistics, mathematics, and data analytics.

Beyond offering permanent gazetted positions in government service, filling these long-vacant posts will directly involve young Ladakhi professionals in data-driven policymaking, socio-economic planning, and monitoring of developmental schemes across the UT, the official said.

By resolving legacy bottlenecks that had kept vital posts frozen for over half a decade, the UT administration has ensured that institutional vacancies translate into tangible, merit-based career opportunities for local aspirants rather than lapsing permanently, he said.

The official said the approval forms part of the LG’s broader, mission-mode commitment to youth empowerment, skill development, and transparent public recruitment across Ladakh.