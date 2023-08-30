News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana builder booked for constructing illegal colony

Ludhiana builder booked for constructing illegal colony

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 30, 2023 11:28 PM IST

The police action came after a complaint from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) office

Meharban Police have booked a Kundanpuri resident for allegedly constructing an unauthorised colony in Kaneja village.

The case was registered after a four-month investigation (iStock)
The case was registered after a four-month investigation (iStock)

The police action came after a complaint from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) office.

Lodged by GLADA junior engineer (regulatory) Sangharshvir Singh on April 27, the complaint alleged that the accused, identified as Krishan Lal, a resident of the Syndicate Building area of Kundan Puri, Civil Lines, had been involved in the illegal construction.

The case was registered after a four-month investigation, police officials said.

The complaint highlighted that the accused had initiated the construction of an unauthorised colony, “Dabar Colony” in Kaneja village. Subsequently, when the officials inspected the site and requested the accused to provide approval documents for the construction, he failed to do so.

He has been booked under section 36-1 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act.

Sharing further details, investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh said a detailed investigation is underway, adding that they are working on identifying additional individuals involved in the unauthorised construction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out