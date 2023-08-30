Ludhiana builder booked for constructing illegal colony

Meharban Police have booked a Kundanpuri resident for allegedly constructing an unauthorised colony in Kaneja village. The case was registered after a four-month investigation (iStock)

The police action came after a complaint from the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) office.

Lodged by GLADA junior engineer (regulatory) Sangharshvir Singh on April 27, the complaint alleged that the accused, identified as Krishan Lal, a resident of the Syndicate Building area of Kundan Puri, Civil Lines, had been involved in the illegal construction.

The case was registered after a four-month investigation, police officials said.

The complaint highlighted that the accused had initiated the construction of an unauthorised colony, “Dabar Colony” in Kaneja village. Subsequently, when the officials inspected the site and requested the accused to provide approval documents for the construction, he failed to do so.

He has been booked under section 36-1 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act.

Sharing further details, investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh said a detailed investigation is underway, adding that they are working on identifying additional individuals involved in the unauthorised construction.

